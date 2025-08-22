default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Karros (back) will start at third base and bat fifth in Friday's game versus the Pirates.

Karros was out of commission the previous two days while dealing with back tightness, but he's ready to go for Friday's series opener in Pittsburgh. The rookie infielder is off to a nice start in his first 12 big-league games, slashing .270/.386/.432 with one home run.

More News