The Rockies selected Karros' contract from Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday.

One of the top prospects in Colorado's farm system, Karros has slashed .306/.368/.500 with two homers, four RBI and nine runs scored through 68 plate appearances since being promoted to Triple-A in mid-July. The 23-year-old infielder will now join the major-league roster alongside Aaron Schunk to help make up for the loss of Orlando Arcia (elbow), and Karros will get the nod to make his MLB debut Friday while starting at third base.