Rockies' Kyle Karros: Shut down due to concussion

The Rockies placed Karros on the 7-day injured list Wednesday due to a concussion.

Karros hit a game-tying two-run home run in the top of the sixth inning of Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Diamondbacks, then left the game in the bottom half of the frame after colliding in the field with teammate Ezequiel Tovar while both were pursuing a grounder. Per David Brandt of the Associated Press, Rockies manager Warren Schaeffer said after the game that Karros entered concussion protocol, though it's unclear whether he's been diagnosed with a concussion or is merely experiencing symptoms of the brain injury. In any case, Karros will be held out of action for the next week, which likely clears the way for Willi Castro to serve as the Rockies' primary third baseman in the interim.