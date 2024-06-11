Manager Bud Black said that Gilbreath (elbow/shoulder) is "progressing" after the southpaw resumed throwing June 3 at Coors Field, MLB.com reports.

After undergoing Tommy John surgery March 14, 2023, Gilbreath received clearance to head out on a minor-league rehab assignment in late April, but he made just one appearance before being shut down after experiencing shoulder discomfort. He's finally starting to get ramped back up again after a nearly six-week shutdown period, but Gilbreath could still be another week or more away from heading back out on a rehab assignment. During his last healthy season in the majors in 2022, Gilbreath compiled a 4.19 ERA and 1.47 WHIP over 43 innings out of the Colorado bullpen.