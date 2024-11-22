Gilbreath agreed to a one-year, $785,000 contract with the Rockies on Friday to avoid arbitration, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Injuries limited Gilbreath to just three big-league appearances in 2024, during which he allowed six earned runs in only one total inning. He'll presumably be ready for the start of the new season and look to bounce back with a season that more accurately reflects his career 4.36 ERA.