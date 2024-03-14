Toglia (neck) will start at first base and bat cleanup in Thursday's Cactus League game against the Guardians.

Toglia was scratched from the starting nine ahead of Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks while he dealt with neck stiffness, but the injury doesn't look to be anything that will derail his bid for the Opening Day roster. The 25-year-old corner outfielder/first baseman has made a compelling case to win a bench role with the Rockies this spring, as he's slashing .333/.429/.700 through his first 14 Cactus League games.