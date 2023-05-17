Toglia is starting at first base and batting seventh for the Rockies on Wednesday against the Phillies, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.

Toglia wasn't in the lineup Monday for the first game since his recall, but he's started two straight and this one is against a righty. Mike Moustakas is on the bench. The two should share first base while C.J. Cron (back) is out.