Toglia went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run Tuesday against the Reds.

Toglia continued his surge in power, as he's delivered seven home runs across his last 23 games. He's also tacked on 15 RBI and 13 runs scored in that span, though he's struck out at a 28.7 percent clip and is hitting just .207. Despite the mixed results, Toglia has started 31 straight games and is locked into playing time at first base.