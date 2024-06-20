Toglia went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run, a triple and two total runs scored in Wednesday's 7-6 win over the Dodgers.

Toglia is finding a rhythm at the plate, going 13-for-47 (.277) over 13 games since he was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on June 6. Five of his 13 hits in that span have gone for extra bases. The 25-year-old is up to a .191/.239/.436 slash line with six homers, 20 RBI, 14 runs scored, one stolen base, two triples and one double through 101 plate appearances this season. Toglia is playing on a near-everyday basis, splitting his time between first base and right field.