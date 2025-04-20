Toglia is not in the starting lineup for Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Nationals,
Toglia will head to the bench after he went 0-for-3 in the team's 3-2 loss in Sunday's matinee. Sean Bouchard will draw the start at first base and bat second in the nightcap against Washington.
