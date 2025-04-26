Toglia went 3-for-5 with three RBI in Friday's 8-7 loss to Cincinnati.

Toglia tied things up at 4-4 in the third inning on a two-run, ground-rule double, and he drove in a third run in the fifth frame on an RBI single. It was Toglia's second multi-hit game of the year and the second time he's logged at least three RBI in a game. He's gone 9-for-34 with two walks, two runs scored, one home run and eight RBI over his last 10 games.