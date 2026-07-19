Rockies' Mickey Moniak: Drives in two

Moniak went 2-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored Saturday against the Reds.

Moniak delivered separate RBI singles in the second and third innings to account for his production. He has been particularly reliant on Coors Field since coming off the injured list June 22, with nine of his 12 RBI, eight of his 10 runs scored and all three of his home runs coming in Colorado. Even with that caveat, Moniak is having a very strong year, delivering 15 home runs with 40 RBI while maintaining a .276 average across 235 plate appearances.