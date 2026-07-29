Rockies' Mickey Moniak: Two extra-base hits in loss

Moniak went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and an RBI double in Tuesday's 8-7 loss to the Padres.

Moniak has been swinging the bat fairly well since the All-Star break, going 9-for-31 (.290) with two homers and eight RBI over his last eight games. While he's still filling a platoon role, Moniak has had little trouble finding success against right-handed pitchers. He's batting .279 with an .890 OPS overall this season, and those marks rise to .292 and .951 against righties. Moniak has added 17 homers, 12 doubles, three triples, 46 RBI, 36 runs scored and one stolen base over 260 plate appearances.