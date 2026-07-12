Rockies' Mickey Moniak: Two hits Saturday

Moniak went 2-for-4 on Saturday against the Giants.

Moniak was the only Rockies hitter to reach base multiple times, and he tallied his fifth multi-hit effort across his last eight starts. He's also hitting .406 with six RBI, seven runs scored and two home runs across 10 appearances since the start of July, helping him build upon his breakout 2025 season. Moniak is pacing for a career-high home run total despite missing a month, and he's also maintained a .283 batting average across 223 plate appearances.