Colorado placed Jones (back) on the 10-day injured list Saturday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Jones was scratched from Friday's starting lineup with what has subsequently been deemed a low-back strain. The outfielder's placement on the 10-day IL is retroactive to July 12, so he'll be eligible to return for the series opener against Boston on the first Monday after the All-Star break. The Rockies recalled outfielder Sean Bouchard from Triple-A as part of a set of additional moves.