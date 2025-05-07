Jones will start in right field and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Nationals, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

After being withheld from the lineup in matchups against right-handed pitching last Thursday and Friday, the left-handed-hitting Jones looked as though he might have moved behind Jhonkensy Noel on the depth chart in right field. However, the playing time has since tilted back in Jones' favor, with the 27-year-old now getting his fifth start in as many games Wednesday. Jones is still holding down a weak .596 OPS for the season, so he'll likely need to start raking to build up some job security.