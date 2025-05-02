Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Jones is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Blue Jays.

Jones appears to be losing his spot as the Guardians' preferred option against right-handed pitching. Jhonkensy Noel is once again making the start in right field for a second straight day against a right-handed starter. Across 83 plate appearances this season, Jones sports an ugly .169/.289/.282 slash line with one home run and five RBI.

More News