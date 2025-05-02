Jones is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Blue Jays.

Jones appears to be losing his spot as the Guardians' preferred option against right-handed pitching. Jhonkensy Noel is once again making the start in right field for a second straight day against a right-handed starter. Across 83 plate appearances this season, Jones sports an ugly .169/.289/.282 slash line with one home run and five RBI.