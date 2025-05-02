Jones is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Blue Jays.
Jones appears to be losing his spot as the Guardians' preferred option against right-handed pitching. Jhonkensy Noel is once again making the start in right field for a second straight day against a right-handed starter. Across 83 plate appearances this season, Jones sports an ugly .169/.289/.282 slash line with one home run and five RBI.
More News
-
Guardians' Nolan Jones: Sitting against right-hander•
-
Guardians' Nolan Jones: Taking seat Tuesday•
-
Guardians' Nolan Jones: Supplies lone offense in loss•
-
Guardians' Nolan Jones: Idle against southpaw•
-
Guardians' Nolan Jones: Bats second in win•
-
Guardians' Nolan Jones: Taking seat against righty•