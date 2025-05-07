Jones went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Nationals.

Both extra-base hits came off Jake Irvin, including a second-inning blast that landed in the second deck in right field at Nationals Park. The performance snapped an 0-for-14 slump for Jones, but he wasn't able to follow it up, going 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in the nightcap. On the season, Jones has stumbled to a .167/.286/.310 slash line with two homers, three steals, seven runs and 14 RBI in 32 contests.