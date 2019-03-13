McMahon and Garrett Hampson could share second-base duties to start the season, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

As the left-handed hitter, McMahon would benefit greatly from a platoon at second base, while Hampson, who hits right-handed, would see his stock diminish in such a setup. Both players have played well this spring, and nothing has been officially decided, but the fact that Hampson hasn't separated himself means there should be an up arrow next to McMahon and an unfortunate down arrow next to Hampson. At the very least, McMahon seems assured of a roster spot and would be the primary backup at third base and first base, in addition to his duties at the keystone.