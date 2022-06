McMahon went 3-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in a 5-4 win over San Diego on Saturday.

McMahon singled in the second, walked in the fourth, singled again in the fifth and smacked the game-winning home run in the eighth to record his first three-hit game of the season. The long ball was the 27-year-old's first since May 16 as he currently sports a .374 slugging that would be the worst mark of his five-year career.