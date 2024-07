McMahon went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Wednesday against Boston.

McMahon missed one game after jamming his finger Monday, but he returned to tally his 15th home run of the season. He also ended a homer drought, as his last long ball had come on June 22. In that span, McMahon managed to hit .259, but he had only five RBI and nine runs scored across 24 games.