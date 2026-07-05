Rockies' Sean Sullivan: Struggles again in return

Sullivan (0-3) took the loss against San Francisco on Saturday, allowing six runs on 12 hits and two walks while striking out four batters over 5.2 innings.

Sullivan was brought up from Triple-A on Saturday to make the start after Tomoyuki Sugano landed on the IL due to back spasms. Sullivan had posted an 8.64 ERA across four starts prior to being recalled, and that number got even worse after Saturday's outing. The left-hander was knocked around for a career-worst 12 hits, eight of which (seven doubles and a home run) went for extra bases. Sullivan has given up five or more runs in over half of his starts so far and has yet to notch an MLB victory. Still, he could make at least one more start in place of Sugano given Colorado's lack of other rotation options.