Blach is slated to start Sunday's game against the Athletics at Coors Field, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

After making his most recent appearance -- and his first since July 1 -- as the Rockies' opening pitcher last Sunday in Miami, Blach will draw another starting assignment. The veteran southpaw worked three innings and 41 pitches his last time out against Miami before turning the game over to the bullpen, but he could be able to reach five innings and thus qualify for the win Sunday if he's economical with his pitch count. Even so, Blach won't make for a recommended streaming option even in deeper leagues while he'll be pitching in the unforgiving confines of Coors Field.