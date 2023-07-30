Manager Bud Black said after Sunday's win over the Athletics that Blach will remain in the rotation and start during next weekend's series in St. Louis, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Blach performed well as Sunday's starter, allowing three hits and a walk while striking out two in five scoreless innings to pick up his first win of the season. He tossed just 52 pitches in the outing, a slight increase after throwing 42 pitches in his last start. He'll have another opportunity to showcase his potential as a starter next weekend against the Cardinals.