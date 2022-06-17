Blach (wrist) has thrown a bullpen session since being placed on the injured list, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Blach injured his wrist during a collision with Jurickson Profar and was placed on the injured list June 11. He didn't provide much detail but did tell reporters Thursday that he had thrown a bullpen session since being sidelined and felt good afterward. It's unclear if Blach will be able to return after a minimum stay on the injured list, but he will be first eligible for activation June 26. Prior to going down, Blach struggled to a 6.61 ERA with a 1.50 WHIP across 31.1 innings.