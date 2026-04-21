Rockies' Tyler Freeman: Battling illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Freeman left Monday's game against the Dodgers due to illness, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
This may actually be a positive development for Freeman, who was suspected of exiting with a back issue that's been plaguing him for the first month of the 2026 season. He can be considered day-to-day moving forward.
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