Rockies' Tyler Freeman: Two hits Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Freeman went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored Wednesday against the Rangers.
Freeman made his first start since returning from paternity leave and hit third in the order. All of his production came in the fifth inning, singling in a run while coming around to score later in the frame. Freeman had been in a slump prior to Wednesday's game, collecting only one hit across his last 15 at-bats. He should continue to mix into the lineup as Colorado's part-time right fielder.
More News
-
Rockies' Tyler Freeman: Back from paternity leave•
-
Rockies' Tyler Freeman: Placed on paternity leave•
-
Rockies' Tyler Freeman: Productive in Friday's win•
-
Rockies' Tyler Freeman: First homer of 2026•
-
Rockies' Tyler Freeman: Returns to Colorado lineup•
-
Rockies' Tyler Freeman: Not in Tuesday's lineup•