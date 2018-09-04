Davis struck out the side in a scoreless inning of work to earn his 38th save of the season Monday against the Giants.

Davis was thrust into a save opportunity after a late comeback by his team and he wasted little time in retiring the side. He threw 9 of 15 pitches for strikes as he recorded his ninth straight scoreless inning of work. Davis struggled to find his form earlier in the season, but he's in top form down the stretch and should be a valuable member of the bullpen as the Rockies look to lock down postseason positioning.