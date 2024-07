The Royals have selected Causey with the 138th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

Causey spent his final collegiate season at Tennessee and was effective with heavy usage of both his changeup and slider. He is deceptive thanks to a sidearm delivery, though he often doesn't hit 90 mph with his fastball and gets hit hard without good location. Causey is likely to be a reliever as a pro.