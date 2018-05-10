Royals' Abraham Almonte: Exits with illness
Almonte was removed from Wednesday's game against the Orioles with an illness, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Almonte was 0-for-2 with a pair of strikeouts before being replaced by Ryan Goins in the sixth inning. Consider the outfielder day-to-day for now.
