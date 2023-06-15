Zerpa (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Thursday.

Zerpa has been out all season so far while dealing with a tendon issue in his left shoulder. He's on the 60-day injured list, so he'll be eligible to return whenever ready. He's covered just 16 innings over two seasons in the majors, so there's a chance Zerpa could be optioned to the minors once he's healthy enough to return. Given the length of his absence, the southpaw will likely require multiple rehab outings to get up to speed.