Mitchell (wrist) has started playing in extended spring training games, MLB.com reports.

Mitchell broke his right hamate bone in February and was originally expected to miss just four-to-six weeks. It's not clear when he'll make his minor league season debut. Mitchell was the eighth overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft and spent most of last year at the Single-A level, slashing .240/.375/.443 with 18 home runs, 50 RBI and 24 stolen bases before finishing the campaign with five games at High-A.