Witt went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Sunday's 4-1 win over the White Sox.

Witt has come out of the All-Star break on a tear with nine hits in 11 at-bats. His streak of three games with three hits is tied for the longest of his career. It's also tied for the third-longest streak in Royals history, behind Johnny Damon (4) and George Brett (6). Witt's hot run extends beyond the All-Star break, as he's been out of his mind over his last 15 games, slashing .508/.516/.864 with five homers and 13 RBI over that span. Since June 30, the 24-year-old has seen his batting average go from .307 to .337, second best in MLB behind Steven Kwan.