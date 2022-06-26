Keller (2-9) took the loss to the Athletics on Saturday, allowing five runs on eight hits while striking out four and walking two across 3.2 innings.

Keller could not keep the Athletics off the board Saturday, allowing five runs, four of which were earned. It was a stark difference from Keller's previous outing, also against Oakland, where he allowed no runs on only one hit. The righty was inefficient Saturday, throwing 55 of 93 pitches for strikes over 3.2 innings. The outing raised his ERA to 4.56.