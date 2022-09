Keller struck out two without allowing a baserunner in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Thursday against the Twins.

Keller entered the game with a three-run lead and didn't allow a ball out of the infield to record his first career save. Scott Barlow was likely unavailable after pitching both Tuesday and Wednesday, which gave Keller the spare opportunity. Since shifting to the bullpen Aug. 17, Keller has a disastrous 6.43 ERA with a 15:8 K:BB across 14 frames.