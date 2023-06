Keller (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment Wednesday with Triple-A Omaha, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Keller might need multiple outings on the farm given that he's been sidelined since May 19 because of right shoulder impingement syndrome. The 27-year-old had pitched to a 4.36 ERA, 1.87 WHIP and 31:40 K:BB in 43.1 innings prior to the IL stint.