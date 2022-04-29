Keller (0-2) didn't factor into the decision during Thursday's 5-2 win over the White Sox, allowing three hits and a home run with three strikeouts in seven innings.

Keller recorded his longest stint of the season on the mound, and aside from surrendering a homer to Leury Garcia in the sixth, the 26-year-old put together a solid outing, throwing no more than 15 pitches in any of his seven innings. Keller's performance lowered his ERA to 2.19 for the season, although his first win has eluded him due to a lack of run support.