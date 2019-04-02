Singer will begin his pro career at High-A Wilmington, Sam Dykstra of MiLB.com reports.

Singer, who was selected with the 18th overall pick in last year's draft, was shut down after signing, given how much he'd pitched for Florida that year, so this represents his first assignment as a pro. He is not expected to need much minor-league seasoning and could reach the majors sometime in 2020.

Our Latest Stories