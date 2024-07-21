Singer (6-6) earned the win over the White Sox on Saturday, allowing five hits and issuing two walks while striking out seven batters over seven scoreless innings.

All five of Chicago's hits against Singer were singles, and he needed an efficient 93 pitches to get through seven frames. The right-hander has completed at least seven innings in three of his past five outings, and he has given up more than one run just once over his past six starts. Over that span, Singer has recorded a 2.12 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 30:11 K:BB across 34.0 innings.