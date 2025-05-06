Singer (4-2) took the loss Monday at Atlanta, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out two.

The Cincinnati right-hander generated just three whiffs in this 102-pitch outing, as he notched a season-low two Ks. Singer coughed up all four runs in the third inning, capped by a Matt Olson inside-the-park home run. Through 39.1 innings, Singer has pitched to a 3.66 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 38:14 K:BB. The 28-year-old is currently scheduled to make his next start at Houston this weekend.