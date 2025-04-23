Singer (4-0) picked up the win in Wednesday's 5-2 victory over the Marlins, allowing two runs on four hits over six innings. He struck out eight without walking a batter.

The right-hander delivered his second quality start in five trips to the mound on 88 pitches (61 strikes), including 31 called or swinging strikes. Wednesday's outing was also the first this season in which Singer didn't issue a walk. He'll take a 3.62 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 32:9 K:BB through 27.1 innings into his next start, which lines up to come at home early next week against the Cardinals.