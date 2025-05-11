Singer did not factor into the decision against the Astros on Saturday, allowing seven runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out one batter across 2.1 innings.

It took some time for Singer to take the mound Saturday after the Reds racked up 10 runs in the top of the first inning. However, that commanding lead was short lived as he proceeded to yield six runs in the third frame, highlighted by a Victor Caratini two-run homer that lead to Singer being lifted for Lyon Richardson. It ended Singer's streak of six-inning outings at three, and his ERA ballooned from 3.66 to 4.97 following Saturday's start. He's slated to face the Guardians at home next weekend, when he'll look to get back in the win column.