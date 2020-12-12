site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Carlos Sanabria: Returns to Royals
RotoWire Staff
Dec 12, 2020
Sanabria signed a minor-league contract with the Royals on Saturday.
Sanabria was non-tendered by the Royals in early December, but he'll now return to the team on a minor-league deal. It wouldn't be surprising to see him serve as a non-roster invitee during spring training.
