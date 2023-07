The Royals have selected Roccaforte with the 66th overall pick of the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

A lefty-hitting outfielder from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, Roccaforte has been making much more contact of late after toning down his swing in the Cape Cod League. He is a plus runner and has been compared to Andrew Benintendi, due to his compact swing that is geared for contact.