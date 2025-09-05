Roccaforte is slashing .320/.409/.510 with four home runs, eight steals, a 13.1 percent walk rate and a 25.6 percent strikeout rate in 37 games for Double-A Northwest Arkansas.

The lefty-hitting center fielder was promoted to the Naturals on July 22 after slashing .237/.364/.466 with 13 home runs and 33 steals in 82 games for High-A Quad Cities. His .433 BABIP is propping up his Double-A slash line, but Roccaforte did cut his strikeout rate from 29.8 percent at High-A. The No. 66 overall pick in 2023, Roccaforte is the best defensive outfielder in the Royals system, but this is the first year he has flashed notable offensive upside. He is flirting with a 20/40 season (currently at 17 home runs, 41 steals) as a 23-year-old and is likely to spend most of 2026 at Triple-A.