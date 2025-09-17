Jensen went 3-for-4 with a double, two homers, three RBI and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 12-5 loss to the Mariners.

Jensen delivered the best outing of his young big-league career Tuesday, notching his first multi-hit game and blasting his first two MLB home runs. His first was an opposite-field solo shot down the left-field line in the fourth inning, then he followed with a two-run drive to right in the sixth inning. The well-regarded prospect had felt the learning curve through his first eight games with a .569 OPS, but after Tuesday's performance sits at 1.067 with two doubles, two homers and six RBI.