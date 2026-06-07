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Royals' Carter Jensen: Launches eighth homer

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Jensen went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Twins.

Jensen accounted for much of the Royals' offensive production, blasting a leadoff homer in the first inning before adding a sacrifice fly in the ninth frame. Despite Saturday's productive moments, he's hitting .087 (2-for-23) with 10 strikeouts across six appearances in June. It has been a lackluster campaign thus far for the 22-year-old, as he's slashing .211/.286/.381 with eight homers, nine doubles, 30 RBI and 25 runs across 60 games while splitting time behind the plate and at designated hitter.

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