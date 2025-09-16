Jensen will start at catcher and bat eighth in Tuesday's game against the Mariners.

It's the third straight start for Jensen, matching the number of starts he had in the Royals' first 11 games after he was called up. The 22-year-old is just 3-for-17 at the dish thus far but has managed a 4:4 BB:K. Salvador Perez is also in the Royals' lineup Tuesday, serving as the designated hitter.