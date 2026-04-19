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Jensen is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.

After starting each of the last eight games at either catcher or designated hitter and going 7-for-27 (.259 average) with two home runs, six RBI and three runs, Jensen will get a breather for the series finale in New York. Salvador Perez will return to the lineup Sunday as Kansas City's DH, while new call-up Elias Diaz makes his first start for the Royals behind the plate.

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