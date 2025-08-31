The Royals are expected to call up Jensen from Triple-A Omaha prior to Tuesday's series opener versus the Angels.

Jensen is arguably the Royals' top prospect and has thrived in his first stint at Triple-A this season, posting a .288/.404/.647 slash line with 14 home runs and three stolen bases over 43 games. The Royals may look to limit the left-handed-hitting Jensen's exposure to southpaws initially, but he could be in store for at least semi-regular playing time versus right-handed pitching while moving between catcher and designated hitter.